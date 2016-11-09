December 22, 2016 —

During your holiday break you probably met with a lot of family and friends and you were probably asked many questions about your studies and what exactly you plan to do after graduation.

Career Month is your opportunity to start finding some of the answers to those questions. Take part in the many events on campus that will help you learn more about your future career or gain new ideas to start exploring. There are over 20 different events happening on campus during Career Month, from employer recruitment and information sessions to career exploration sessions.

Over 100 employers, including gold sponsors McCain Foods and Investors Group, will be on campus to meet with students to share summer and permanent full-time employment opportunities and discuss what they look for in candidates. The world of work is not organized by degree or major and the Career Fair is an excellent opportunity to learn how the knowledge, skills and abilities you are developing in your classwork and co-curricular activities can link to a multitude of occupations.

The Career Fair is being held over two days, January 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and January 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the 2nd Floor of University Centre. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to learn more about educational options, explore career ideas and meet with employers looking to hire for summer, part-time and full-time positions.

There are a few things you can do to make the most out of the career fair. Make a positive first impression by fine tuning your resumé and honing your networking skills. Visit the Career Services website to obtain a list of employers attending the fair and research organizations of interest Access the job search and resumé workbooks to prepare for the event so you really stand out on the day of the fair. You should also watch the Ten Tips for Career Fair Success video to get advice from employers on how to prepare and make a great first impression!

To learn more about all the Career Month events check out the Career Month calendar. Don’t forget to create a careerCONNECT account to access the session details and register for events where required.

Start to build the career you want by learning more about yourself and the world of work. Career Services is here to assists you in mapping a plan to create the life you want to live and do the work you love to do. Visit us at 474 University Centre or use our online resources. With a little planning and some hard work you might have a much more detailed answer about your career plans at the next family holiday table.