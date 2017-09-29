The original U of M foodies club

September 29, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Gourmet Club is celebrating a major milestone this year.

In 1967, the club was founded as a way for faculty members to meet and socialize. Dinners were arranged with six couples, each bringing a dish to the event.

“Originally, we were the University of Manitoba Faculty Wives Association,” says long-time member, Judy McDonald, adding with a smile, “We were the original UMFA.”

Now in its 50th year, the aging club members admit they need to dial it back a bit, given that many members are retired and often winter in other climates. But judging by the enthusiasm at their 50th anniversary supper in the Hotel Fort Garry on September 27, they’re not quite ready to call it quits.

“I’m not ready to ring the death knell,” says McDonald.

As part of the celebration, the club acknowledged Angela Narth and other members who helped put together an index of all the menus from 1969-2009. This includes some hand-written menus from the club’s early years. The index will be added to the University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections this winter.

The club has seen several individuals join throughout the years. At one point, the club topped 300 members.