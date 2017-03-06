Advocates, Designers, Providers, Artists, and a “Destroyer” among recipients of the 2017 University of Manitoba Distinguished Alumni Awards

March 6, 2017 —

Recipients of the 2017 University of Manitoba Distinguished Alumni Awards have been selected and this year’s honorees are transforming and improving our world. They are helping people overcome obstacles, facilitating change, and touching the hearts and souls of those in need. In short, they are helping to make the world a better place and make a real difference in the lives of others.

Since 1959 the Distinguished Alumni Awards have recognized graduates who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their professional and personal lives, and who have been an inspiration to other alumni, current students and the community, both close to home and around the world.

“I would be hard-pressed to name an area of advancement and innovation where graduates of the University of Manitoba have not made a real and tangible difference,” says David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Manitoba. “Our alumni have promoted or created real and positive change in our world, for the benefit of many people around the globe.”

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:

Lifetime Achievement: John Patkau [BA/69, BES/69, MArch/72] and Patricia Patkau [BID/73];

Professional Achievement: Reva Stone [BA/68, BFA(Hons)/85];

Community Service: Sr. Lesley Sacouman [BA/75];

Service to the University of Manitoba: Isabella Wiebe [BMROT/86]; and

Outstanding Young Alumni: Desiree Scott [BA/16].

“I am in awe of the accomplishments of these six distinguished alumni,” says John Kearsey, Vice-President (External). “So many have looked to them for guidance, new ideas and a voice for the underrepresented in society. I am personally inspired by their actions and leadership.”

The awards will be presented at the Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration of Excellence on May 2, 2017. The exciting evening will feature stirring performances by students, alumni and faculty, followed by a gala reception. Tickets are $75 and are available at: umanitoba.ca/distinguishedalumni

Kim Metcalfe, President of the Alumni Association, notes: “These six individuals represent some of the best and brightest of our alumni. As president of the Alumni Association board, I am proud that they carry the banner of the University of Manitoba into areas where the need is great for their talents and expertise, improving the lives of people and reshaping communities.”

Past recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award include: outstanding business entrepreneur Israel Asper; Nobel Prize recipient Scott Cairns; celebrated Canadian artist Ivan Eyre; dedicated philanthropist Monty Hall; and Lieutenant-Governor Janice Filmon.