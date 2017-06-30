Wpg Free Press: ‘Honoured and delighted’: Order of Canada welcomes six Manitoban appointees

June 30, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Six Manitobans have been appointed members of the Order of Canada ahead of the country’s sesquicentennial.

They include trucking magnate Paul Albrechtsen, health care professional Judith G. Bartlett, opera singer [and U of M faculty member] Tracy Dahl, professor and writer Lise Gaboury-Diallo, writer and critic Meeka Walsh, and William Earl Stafford, the former music director of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Our alumni connection:

Promotion to Companion (C.C.):

Peter A. Herrndorf, O.Ont., BA/1962, LLD/2006 .

The Honourable Marshall Rothstein, Q.C., B.Comm/1962, LLB/1966, LLD/2010

Promotion to Officer (O.C.):

The Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, P.C., LLD/2016

New Appointments to the Order (C.M.):

Kim McConnell, BSA/1978

Lise Gaboury-Diallo, B.es.A./1978

Judith Bartlett, MD/1987, MSc/2004