New Academic Jobs – April 26, 2017

April 26, 2017 —

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Office of Educational and Faculty Development

Position: Education Specialist

Deadline: May 12, 2017

Start date: As soon as possible

For information:

Joanne Hamilton, Office of Educational and Faculty Development, 260 Brodie Centre, 727 McDermot Ave., Winnipeg Manitoba R3E 3P5 or via email at Joanne [dot] Hamilton [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science

Position: Tier 2 Canada Research Chair

Position number: 23717/23718

Deadline: May 29, 2017

Start date: April 1, 2018

For information:

Further information may be obtained from http://www.umanitoba.ca/admin/human_resources/

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant Cardiologist

Position number: 23171

Deadline: May 31, 2017

Start date: September 1, 2017

For information:

Chair, Heart Failure Search Committee

Search Committee

Department of Internal Medicine

GC425, 820 Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg, MB R3A 1R9

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Position: Canada Research Chair (Tier 2) in Neuroscience

Position number: CRC#23967, Professorial #23966

Deadline: May 29, 2017

For information:

Paul Fernyhough

Chair, CRC Faculty Search Committee

Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

A203 Chown Building, 753 McDermot Avenue

Winnipeg, MB, Canada R3E OW3

Tel: (204) 789-3405

Fax: (204) 789-3932

Email: Karen [dot] Donald [at] umanitoba [dot] ca