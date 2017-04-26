UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs - April 26, 2017

April 26, 2017 — 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Office of Educational and Faculty Development

Position: Education Specialist

Deadline: May 12, 2017

Start date: As soon as possible

For information:
Joanne Hamilton, Office of Educational and Faculty Development, 260 Brodie Centre, 727 McDermot Ave., Winnipeg Manitoba R3E 3P5 or via email at Joanne [dot] Hamilton [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science

Position: Tier 2 Canada Research Chair

Position number: 23717/23718

Deadline: May 29, 2017

Start date: April 1, 2018

For information:
Further information may be obtained from http://www.umanitoba.ca/admin/human_resources/

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant Cardiologist

Position number: 23171

Deadline: May 31, 2017

Start date: September 1, 2017

For information:
Chair, Heart Failure Search Committee
Search Committee
Department of Internal Medicine
GC425, 820 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB R3A 1R9

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Position: Canada Research Chair (Tier 2) in Neuroscience

Position number: CRC#23967, Professorial #23966

Deadline: May 29, 2017

For information:
Paul Fernyhough
Chair, CRC Faculty Search Committee
Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
A203 Chown Building, 753 McDermot Avenue
Winnipeg, MB, Canada R3E OW3
Tel: (204) 789-3405
Fax: (204) 789-3932
Email: Karen [dot] Donald [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

