Explore the University of Manitoba’s Upcoming Community Events

February 2, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba invites you to a variety of public events on campus and in the community throughout February and March, 2017.

Bison Sports Push for Playoffs

Make it a family event and cheer on the Bisons as teams make a push for post-season play. Catch the thrill of Bison hockey, volleyball, basketball and track every Friday & Saturday night until February 11.

Tickets: $10/adults, kids 12 and under are free!

Full schedule information: gobisons.ca

School of Art presents Synthia’s Closet by Ione Thorkelsson

Ione Thorkelsson’s installation of suspended glowing glass spheres contains fragile objects that marry the organic with the technological. It is a poetic, visual metaphor for a bioengineer’s pursuit of synthetic life.

Exhibition runs until February 24

School of Art Gallery, 255 ARTlab, 180 Dafoe Road

Free to all

Learn more: umanitoba.ca/schools/art/800.html

Asper MBA and Executive Education Open House

Attend the inaugural MBA and Executive Education combined open house to connect with our faculty and staff, ask current students and alumni about their experiences, and listen to our business intelligence panel to learn how our programs can help you achieve your personal and professional career goals.

February 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James W. Burns Executive Education Centre,

177 Lombard Avenue, 2nd floor

Register to attend: asper-mba.ca

Café Scientifique

Baby Boomers Are All Grown Up: Implications for an Aging Manitoba

The Baby Boomer generation dramatically shaped the landscape of Canadian society over the late 20th and early 21st century. Now, the first Baby Boomers have turned 70 and – for the first time in Canadian history – the largest segment of the nation’s population is over 65. So what does this mean for Canada? Join our expert panel as they explore the ways in which Baby Boomers’ golden years will impact our health-care system, work environment and retirement.

February 6, 7 p.m.

McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Avenue

Learn more: umanitoba.ca/cafescientifique

Winter Bike to Work Day Pit Stop

International Winter Bike to Work Day celebrates the fun of winter cycling.

Stop by for a hot drink, snacks and a chance to win prizes!

February 10, 7:30 a.m. to to 9:30 a.m.

Bannatyne Campus, Brodie Atrium and Fort Garry Campus, Sydney Smith entrance to Extended Education

Learn more: winterbiketoworkday.org

Louis Riel Day Celebrations

Join us for a conversation with Métis lawyer and Associate Professor Brenda Gunn about the Daniels case the historic Supreme Court ruling in 2016. Lunch will follow, with a performance by Métis musicians and the annual Adorning of the Sash ceremony at the Louis Riel statue.

February 17, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Garry Campus, Migizii Agamik – Bald Eagle Lodge

Learn more: umanitoba.ca/indigenous

Open House

Explore the University of Manitoba and experience a day in the life of a university student at our annual open house for high school students and their families.

February 23

Students attend through high schools: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents program: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. / registration recommended

Fort Garry Campus, UMSU University Centre

Register to attend: umanitoba.ca/openhouse

A Prairie Boy’s Life by John Greer

World premiere of A Prairie Boy’s Life featuring singers Tracy Dahl, Monica Huisman, Donna Fletcher, Rosemarie van der Hooft, Lois Watson-Lyons, Robert MacLaren, James McLennan and Mel Braun, and pianists Laura Loewen and John Greer. It celebrates the Prairie life as captured in the children’s books of painter and alumnus William Kurelek.

February 25, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd

Tickets: $25/adults, $5/students

Learn more: http://events.umanitoba.ca/EventList.aspx?fromdate=2/2/2017&todate=2/2/2017&display=Day&type=public&eventidn=13170&view=EventDetails&information_id=28228

3MT – Three Minute Thesis Competition

Hear our innovative graduate students explain their research – in three minutes or less. Cheer on the competitors and vote for the people’s choice winner!

March 8, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Fort Garry Campus, St. John’s College, Robert B. Schultz Theatre

Learn more: umanitoba.ca/3MT