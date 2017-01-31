Celebrate the University of Manitoba’s 140th anniversary

January 31, 2017 —

Students, faculty, staff and the UM community are invited to a special event that will highlight the University of Manitoba’s 140th Anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The celebration will feature fireworks, skating, food, winter activities and an opportunity to honour our past, present and future, as well as recognize Canada’s 150th birthday.

The day will begin with a Sunrise Ceremony at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, followed by a free pancake breakfast for students, faculty and staff at the Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses.

The UM community is invited to lunch at noon followed by a formal outdoor ceremony on the steps of The Administration Building, including singing by the University Singers and fireworks. The ceremony will conclude with an ice show by the Intrepid Ice Team, which earned the title of Best Synchro Team in Western Canada in 2014.

Food trucks with a range of treats will be available in the afternoon, the skating rink will be open to the public, and fun winter activities will take place around The Quad until 4:30 p.m. The day will end with a coffee and conversation event for University of Manitoba Retirees.

Come out and help us celebrate 140 years!

EVENT SCHEDULE – Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Sunrise Ceremony at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast at UMSU University Centre & Brodie Centre Atrium

12 p.m.

Lunch on the steps of UMSU University Centre

12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Winter activities and food trucks

12:30 p.m.

Formal ceremony, featuring University Singers leading Happy Birthday at The Admin Building

1:10 p.m.

Skating show (Intrepid Synchro Team) and birthday cake at the rink

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Coffee and Conversation for University of Manitoba Retirees in Marshall McLuhan Hall

4:30 p.m.

Winter festival ends

The University of Manitoba is celebrating our 140th anniversary this year, in conjunction with Canada’s 150. Follow the conversation and hear more about our history, people and celebration events at #UM140