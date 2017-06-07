Two events at Investors Group Field this week

June 7, 2017 —

Two events taking place at Investors Group Field this week will see heavy traffic flow at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they do not miss any of these great events by taking advantage of a number of transportation options available.

Canada Soccer Women’s National Team vs. Costa Rica

Thursday, June 8, 7:30pm

The Plaza will open at 6:00pm, with general admission entry to all gates at 6:30pm. Additionally, the north ticket office will open at noon on June 8 for will call ticket pick-up and to purchase tickets for the event.

Parking – Cash parking is available for $20 per vehicle via both University Crescent and Chancellor Matheson entrances. Value lot parking is available for $10 and can be accessed through the University Crescent entrance. Parking attendants will be on hand to direct vehicles into the designated parking lots.

Drop-offs and Pick-ups – Vehicles entering via Chancellor Matheson can drop-off and pick-up event attendees in the U lot. For vehicles entering by way of University Crescent, the designated drop-off and pick-up zone will be in the Q lot. Once again, parking attendants will be on hand to direct vehicles to the proper locations.

Bike Valet – The fully secured and monitored bike valet will be in service and can be accessed beside gate 3.

Bus Service – There will be no park and ride service or extra transit service on regular transit routes for this event. Fans are encouraged to go to winnipegtransit.com or call 311 for information on transit routes that service the University of Manitoba.

Nitro Circus

Friday, June 9, 7:00pm

General admission entry to all gates begins at 6:00pm and the Plaza will not be open for this event.

Additionally, the north ticket office will open at 3pm on June 9 for will call ticket pick-up and to purchase tickets for the event.

Parking – Cash parking is available for $20 per vehicle via both University Crescent and Chancellor Matheson entrances. Value lot parking is available for $10 and can be accessed through the University Crescent entrance. Parking attendants will be on hand to direct vehicles into the designated parking lots.

Drop offs and Pick Ups – Vehicles entering via Chancellor Matheson can drop-off and pick-up event attendees in the U lot. For vehicles entering by way of University Crescent, the designated drop-off and pick-up zone will be in the Q lot. Once again, parking attendants will be on hand to direct vehicles to the proper locations.

Bike Valet – The fully secured and monitored bike valet will be in service and can be accessed beside gate 3.

Bus Service – There will be no park and ride service or extra transit service on regular transit routes for this event. Fans are encouraged to go to winnipegtransit.com or call 311 for information on transit routes that service the University of Manitoba.