Submit student research for consideration in 2017 edition of PMUSER

March 28, 2017 —

Please consider submitting your research to PMUSER – Proceedings of Manitoba’s Undergraduate Science and Engineering Research – for publication. The submission deadline is May 15th, 2017. Appropriate articles may include (but are not limited to) Honours theses (old and new), summer research projects, projects completed through topics courses, literature reviews, or a high-quality term paper from a course in any science related field.

A clear goal and benefit of this journal is to provide the opportunity for undergraduate student to publish and highlight their research in a formal, peer-reviewed venue.

As any researcher knows, one of the most important steps in communicating scientific findings happens behind the scenes during the peer-review process.

As a For Student – By Student journal, all submissions to PMUSER are subjected to peer-review, including assessment by senior undergraduate students. This helps teach these young scientists to critically assess scientific studies and responsibly relay constructive criticism to the authors.

PMUSER is proud to help foster these valuable and transferable skills in our student contributors, both authors and reviewers.

To see the 2016 edition of PMUSER, visit: http://ojs.lib.umanitoba.ca/index.php/pmuser/issue/view/39