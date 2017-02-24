Applications for MMSF Allen Rouse Basic Science Career Development Research Award

February 24, 2017 —

The Manitoba Medical Service Foundation and the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba invite applications from individuals as candidates for The MMSF Allen Rouse Basic Science Career Development Research Award, to be effective July 1, 2017.

The intent of the award is to support the awardee to become a strong candidate for a senior national personnel research award, such as a Medical Research Council Scientist Award. Individuals who have previously held, or currently holding, such an award will not be eligible for the MMSF award.

To be successful, a candidate must be judged to be in the early stages of a successful research career. This judgment will be based on qualifications and experience. The candidate should have been engaged in independent research for not more than 7 years, should have received one or more grants from a national granting agency, such as the Canadian Institute of Health Research, and should have a satisfactory publication record in peer reviewed journals.

Candidates must have a faculty appointment at the University of Manitoba and must be engaged in basic research related to the health field.

The Award is given for a period of three years. It may not be held concurrently with another personal career award and is not renewable. The award consists of a contribution of $50,000 per annum to the awardee’s salary (including benefits) during the three year term. During the tenure of the award, the awardee must guarantee at 75% time commitment to research.

The appointment will be subject to annual reviews. An awardee who receives the MMSF Allen Rouse Basic Science Career Development Research Award is not eligible for other MMSF Salary awards.

A one-year term grant-in-aid to the appointee of up to $20,000 may be made during the first year of appointment.

Applicants shall submit a completed Research Module (which can be found at: http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/health_sciences/medicine/research/other_funding.html) and up-to-date Curriculum Vitae. The original plus seven copies of the application with supporting letters of recommendation must be submitted no later than April 7, 2017 to:

Dr. Kevin Coombs, Assistant Dean (Research) Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba Room S212 Medical Services Building 750 Bannatyne Avenue Winnipeg, MB R3W 0T6