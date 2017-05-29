Manitoba Access Awareness Week includes on-campus event
Recognize Manitoba Access Awareness Week and prepare for accessibility standards by participating in a week-long calendar of activities organized by the Province of Manitoba’s The Disabilities Issues Office (DIO). One highlight is the DIO’s free half-day learning event on Tuesday, June 6, from 9:00 am to noon at the Viscount Gort Hotel, Main Floor, Royal ABC, 1670 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.
This year’s learning event features guest speaker Rachael Stafford, project director and director of business development at the Rocky Mountain ADA Centre in Colorado, which helps implement the Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted in 1990. Stafford will speak on how the industry-wide expectation of a “universal experience” of accessibility improves everyone’s bottom line. In a complementary discussion, moderated by CBC’s Marcy Markusa, businesses will join Manitobans with disabilities to explain why and how they have become accessibility champions.
On June 5, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Jeff Buhse, assistive technologist, student advocacy and accessibility, U of M, will host “Accessibility Through Technology” in Room 335 University Centre.
The Assistive Technology Lab is a state of the art lab at the University of Manitoba with various high and low-tech assistive devices. This event will include a tour of the lab and demonstration of many of the different technologies used in an academic environment. Attendees will go away with a better understanding of what types of technology is available on the market and how they can be utilized in different scenarios.
To register, please contact Jeff Buhse, jeff [dot] buhse [at] umanitoba [dot] ca, 204-391-4452.
Visit the DIO website to register for the learning event. Calendar of events below; see details or DIO website for separate registration.
Advise in advance if you require disability accommodations, and help us create a scent-free environment.
Monday, June 5
10:00 – 11:00 am: Renovating for Accessibility in Historic Legislative Building
Host: Government of Manitoba
Location: Legislative Building, 450 Broadway, Winnipeg
To register, call (204) 945-5304
Noon – 1:30 pm: Providing Accessible Customer Service in Your Legal Process
Host: Manitoba Human Rights Commission
Location: 700 – 175 Hargrave Street, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 945-5304
Noon – 1:00 pm: Disability Awareness Resource Training on Transportation
Host: Independent Living Resource Centre
Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Register: Call (204) 947-0194
2:00 – 3:00 pm: Accessibility Through Technology
Host: Jeff Buhse
Location: Room 335 University Centre, University of Manitoba
To register, call (204) 391-4452
Tuesday, June 6
9:00 am – Noon: Learning Event: Creating A Universal Experience of Great Customer Service
with Rachael Stafford of the Rocky Mountain ADA Centre and local panel of champions moderated by Marcy Markusa, CBC
Host: Disabilities Issues Office
Location: Viscount Gort Hotel, Main Floor, Royal ABC
1670 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Registration at 8:30 a.m. or call (204) 945-7613
Noon – 1:00 pm: Accessible CPR, Emergency First Aid
Host: Independent Living Resource Centre
Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Register: Call (204) 947-0194
Wednesday, June 7
10:00 – 11:30 am: Mental Wellness in the Workplace
Host: Canadian Mental Health Association
Location: 930 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 982-6100
Noon – 1:00 pm: Lunch and Learn Session on ILRC Programs
Host: Independent Living Resource Centre
Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Register: Call (204) 947-0194
Noon – 1:00 pm: Introducing Made-in-Manitoba Training for the Accessibility Standard on Customer Service
Host: Society for Manitobans with Disabilities
Location: 203 – 825 Sherbrook Street, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 975-3100
2:00 – 3:00 pm: Creating Accessible Retail Space and Customer Service Host: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation
Location: Garden City Square Liquor Mart, Unit 2
915 Leila Avenue, Winnipeg MB
5:30 pm: Presentation: Realizing the Power and Promise of Accessibility-Rights Legislation: Lessons from Ontario’s Struggles
With David Lepofsky
Host: Barrier-Free Manitoba
Location: Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR)
85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg MB
To register, see http://www.barrierfreemb.com
Noon – 1:00 pm: Non-Violent Crisis Intervention and Disability Awareness
Resource Training on Transportation
Host: Independent Living Resource Centre
Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Register: Call (204) 947-0194
2:00 – 3:30 pm: Universal Design at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Host: Cory Timpson, Vice President
Location: Canadian Museum for Human Rights
85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 945-5304
Friday, June 9
8:30 am: A Conversation on Accessibility in Education
With David Lepofsky
Host: Barrier-Free Manitoba and others
Location: TBD
Further information: http://www.barrierfreemb.com
Noon – 1:00 pm: ADAPT, Non-Violent Crisis Intervention and Disability
Awareness Resource Training on Transportation
Host: Independent Living Resource Centre
Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB
Register: Call (204) 947-0194
Noon – 1:00 pm: Showcasing the Features of an Accessible Restaurant, L’Arche Tova Café.
Can accommodate up to 15 people.
Host: L’Arche Tova Café
Location: 119 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 945-5304
1:00 – 2:00 pm: Client Inclusion in Redesign of Christie Biscuit Factory
into Specialized Services for Children and Youth (SSCY)
Host: SSCY
Location: 1155 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg MB
To register, call (204) 258-6696