Manitoba Access Awareness Week includes on-campus event

May 29, 2017 —

Recognize Manitoba Access Awareness Week and prepare for accessibility standards by participating in a week-long calendar of activities organized by the Province of Manitoba’s The Disabilities Issues Office (DIO). One highlight is the DIO’s free half-day learning event on Tuesday, June 6, from 9:00 am to noon at the Viscount Gort Hotel, Main Floor, Royal ABC, 1670 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

This year’s learning event features guest speaker Rachael Stafford, project director and director of business development at the Rocky Mountain ADA Centre in Colorado, which helps implement the Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted in 1990. Stafford will speak on how the industry-wide expectation of a “universal experience” of accessibility improves everyone’s bottom line. In a complementary discussion, moderated by CBC’s Marcy Markusa, businesses will join Manitobans with disabilities to explain why and how they have become accessibility champions.

On June 5, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Jeff Buhse, assistive technologist, student advocacy and accessibility, U of M, will host “Accessibility Through Technology” in Room 335 University Centre.

The Assistive Technology Lab is a state of the art lab at the University of Manitoba with various high and low-tech assistive devices. This event will include a tour of the lab and demonstration of many of the different technologies used in an academic environment. Attendees will go away with a better understanding of what types of technology is available on the market and how they can be utilized in different scenarios.

To register, please contact Jeff Buhse, jeff [dot] buhse [at] umanitoba [dot] ca, 204-391-4452.

Visit the DIO website to register for the learning event. Calendar of events below; see details or DIO website for separate registration.

Advise in advance if you require disability accommodations, and help us create a scent-free environment.

Monday, June 5

10:00 – 11:00 am: Renovating for Accessibility in Historic Legislative Building

Host: Government of Manitoba

Location: Legislative Building, 450 Broadway, Winnipeg

To register, call (204) 945-5304

Noon – 1:30 pm: Providing Accessible Customer Service in Your Legal Process

Host: Manitoba Human Rights Commission

Location: 700 – 175 Hargrave Street, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 945-5304

Noon – 1:00 pm: Disability Awareness Resource Training on Transportation

Host: Independent Living Resource Centre

Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Register: Call (204) 947-0194

2:00 – 3:00 pm: Accessibility Through Technology

Host: Jeff Buhse

Location: Room 335 University Centre, University of Manitoba

To register, call (204) 391-4452

Tuesday, June 6

9:00 am – Noon: Learning Event: Creating A Universal Experience of Great Customer Service

with Rachael Stafford of the Rocky Mountain ADA Centre and local panel of champions moderated by Marcy Markusa, CBC

Host: Disabilities Issues Office

Location: Viscount Gort Hotel, Main Floor, Royal ABC

1670 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Registration at 8:30 a.m. or call (204) 945-7613

Noon – 1:00 pm: Accessible CPR, Emergency First Aid

Host: Independent Living Resource Centre

Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Register: Call (204) 947-0194

Wednesday, June 7

10:00 – 11:30 am: Mental Wellness in the Workplace

Host: Canadian Mental Health Association

Location: 930 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 982-6100

Noon – 1:00 pm: Lunch and Learn Session on ILRC Programs

Host: Independent Living Resource Centre

Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Register: Call (204) 947-0194

Noon – 1:00 pm: Introducing Made-in-Manitoba Training for the Accessibility Standard on Customer Service

Host: Society for Manitobans with Disabilities

Location: 203 – 825 Sherbrook Street, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 975-3100

2:00 – 3:00 pm: Creating Accessible Retail Space and Customer Service Host: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

Location: Garden City Square Liquor Mart, Unit 2

915 Leila Avenue, Winnipeg MB

5:30 pm: Presentation: Realizing the Power and Promise of Accessibility-Rights Legislation: Lessons from Ontario’s Struggles

With David Lepofsky

Host: Barrier-Free Manitoba

Location: Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR)

85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg MB

To register, see http://www.barrierfreemb.com

Noon – 1:00 pm: Non-Violent Crisis Intervention and Disability Awareness

Resource Training on Transportation

Host: Independent Living Resource Centre

Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Register: Call (204) 947-0194

2:00 – 3:30 pm: Universal Design at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Host: Cory Timpson, Vice President

Location: Canadian Museum for Human Rights

85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 945-5304

Friday, June 9

8:30 am: A Conversation on Accessibility in Education

With David Lepofsky

Host: Barrier-Free Manitoba and others

Location: TBD

Further information: http://www.barrierfreemb.com

Noon – 1:00 pm: ADAPT, Non-Violent Crisis Intervention and Disability

Awareness Resource Training on Transportation

Host: Independent Living Resource Centre

Location: 311A – 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg MB

Register: Call (204) 947-0194

Noon – 1:00 pm: Showcasing the Features of an Accessible Restaurant, L’Arche Tova Café.

Can accommodate up to 15 people.

Host: L’Arche Tova Café

Location: 119 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 945-5304

1:00 – 2:00 pm: Client Inclusion in Redesign of Christie Biscuit Factory

into Specialized Services for Children and Youth (SSCY)

Host: SSCY

Location: 1155 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg MB

To register, call (204) 258-6696