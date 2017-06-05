Highest numbers for nominees and voter turnout in pension election

May 30, 2017 —

This year’s election for the U of M Pension Plan Committee (1993) had the highest number of nominees, with 12 candidates. The voter turnout was also at its highest, with 1,684 voters or 36 per cent of the electorate.

In a May 25 email to all faculty and staff 1993 plan members, U of M announced the successful new committee members are Cameron Morrill, associate professor, Asper School of Business and Will Christie, information technology specialist, information services and technology.

“We are very pleased with the participation rate for this pension election, says Gregory Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources). “Getting input from faculty and staff on U of M’s pension committee is highly valued and welcomed.”

Shortly after the election, a survey went out to all those who voted, resulting in a 31 per cent return rate. The results favour the continued use of electronic ballots and regular communications via personal emails and UM Today articles. Most members were confident all security measures were followed; the slightly lower results, however, could indicate a need to provide more explanations on the university’s security measures in future elections.

“Overall, we are happy with the process and we look forward to working with our new pension committee members,” adds Juliano.

“It is clear that electronic voting is highly successful and user-friendly and we anticipate using the same type of process in the future.”

Survey Results:

Statement I: If I were given the choice to vote using an electronic ballot or using a paper ballot, I would choose an electronic ballot.

93 per cent agree or strongly agree



Statement II: I am confident that Human Resources accomplished all necessary security measures consistent with the U of M protocols to safeguard my electronic identity.

75 per cent agree or strongly agree



Statement III: I received adequate information about the Pension Committee elections through the U of M Today and personal emails sent to me on behalf of Human Resources to be well informed prior to voting.

91 per cent agree or strongly agree



Statement IV: I received timely notice about the Pension Committee elections through the U of M Today and personal emails sent to me on behalf of Human Resources to be well informed prior to voting.

93 per cent agree or strongly agree

All questions about the election process can be directed to Bernard Gold, director, pension office, human resources, 204-474-9003 or Bernard [dot] gold [at] umanitoba [dot] ca