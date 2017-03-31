University adds another member plus electronic voting to pension committee

March 22, 2017 —

All current faculty and staff who are plan members of the University of Manitoba Pension Plan (1993) are invited to submit a nomination form to be a member of the U of M pension committee for a three-year term. The nomination deadline is April 20.

Improvements have been made to the committee structure and election process. First, the pension committee has added an additional faculty or staff to the committee, increasing faculty and staff input into major decisions related to the plan. Second, the election process will now include both paper and electronic voting.

“We are pleased to add an extra faculty or staff to the pension committee,” says Tom Hay, comptroller and chair of the pension committee. “The University’s plan members count on our pension plan to support them in their retirement, and we value their input on the plan’s financial health and strategic direction.”

The pension committee is charged with overseeing the administration of the plan. It determines matters of policy and interpretation, decides on investment strategies and recommends amendments of the plan to the Board of Governors.

The pension committee, supported by the pension office, human resources, typically meets four to five times a year and is composed of:

two active plan member representatives (current faculty or staff)

one inactive plan member representative (retired faculty or staff)

three administrators appointed by position/title

three additional persons appointed by the Board of Governors

After the nomination deadline of April 20, the nominees will be listed on a ballot with their names, photos and biographies.

All plan members will receive a ballot; the election period will run from May 1 to 12.

To ensure the election process is completely private and confidential, the pension committee has contracted the services of Canadian firm Simply Voting. The online election will include randomly generated identification numbers and secure passwords for each plan member.

Faculty and staff plan members will be asked to vote electronically. For those without a university email account or on leave, an election package will be mailed directly to their home address.

Nominations are due April 20. For the nomination form and regulations, visit the human resources website.

All questions about the nomination or election process can be directed to Bernard Gold, director, pension office, human resources, 204-474-9003 or Bernard [dot] gold [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Each category of representatives — current and retired faculty and staff – has its own nomination and election process. The pension office will send a separate communication directly to U of M’s retired plan members.