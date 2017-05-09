May 9, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba’s 4th annual H2O First Nation drinking and wastewater research conference will be held June 1-2, 2017, in Robson Hall, 224 Dysart Rd., Fort Garry campus, University of Manitoba.

The public is welcome to attend talks by our two invited speakers from the University of Saskatchewan, Dr. Priscilla Settee (speaking about Water: our First Relative, our First Responsibility) and Dr. Lalita Bharadwaj (From the Lab to the Reserve: The Transformative Power of Community Engaged Scholarship).

See the full agenda here.

Feel free to drop in for a session or two but if you plan to attend more of the conference or join us for snacks or meals, please register by May 12 and pay the $75 fee.

Speakers

Dr. Priscilla Settee is a faculty member in both Indigenous studies and women’s and gender studies at the University of Saskatchewan, and a member of Cumberland House Cree Nation. She shares her expertise in Indigenous science knowledge, including about traditional foods, with people around the world. In 2013, Settee was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee award for her contributions to Canada.

Dr. Lalita Bharadwaj is committed to finding solutions and understanding issues associated with inequitable access, supply and provision of safe, sustainable drinking water supplies for First Nations, rural and remote Saskatchewan communities. Through her community-based participatory research activities, she has provided learning opportunities for university and local students, facilitated interdisciplinary research collaborations and helped build research capacity at the local and university level. Bharadwaj is a toxicologist at the University of Saskatchewan with expertise in human and environmental health risk assessment, including on brownfield sites impacted by creosote, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, and heavy metals.