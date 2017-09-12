Faculty of Law seeks your perspectives on “Reflections at 150: Canada’s Contribution to Peace, Human Rights and Social Justice”

August 30, 2017 —

Canada’s sesquicentennial is more than an official anniversary. It provides us with an important opportunity to examine who we are as a people and what we have evolved into as a nation. In 2017, Canada celebrates a wide range of peoples and perspectives, so now is a good time to take the opportunity to reflect on what Canada means to us and its place in the world.

Today Canada has developed into a unique and vibrant nation respected internationally for its humanitarian efforts and its commitment to diplomacy and peacekeeping. At home and abroad it is recognized as a diverse, tolerant and inclusive society. It is a progressive democracy founded on the rule of law, judicial independence and the protection of human rights and the environment, and recognizing the need for reconciliation with Indigenous peoples as essential part for our future.

To commemorate this anniversary, Robson Hall wishes to record various perspectives and reflections on Canada’s contribution, either nationally or globally, to the rule of law, judicial independence, the environment, and other areas where Canada has contributed to furthering peace, human rights, and social justice. This is an opportunity to take a candid look at where we are and how we are viewed.

Individuals, groups and organizations are invited to submit their views on Canada’s contribution in 150 words or less. Contributions will form part of a digital archives and select submissions may be published to mark this significant year.

Please provide your full name, title, organization and contact information and submit your 150-word perspective to the Dean of Law. Please note that by making a submission you agree and consent to the publication of your materials along with your personal details. This information may be used in a research study.

Les Réflexions au Cent Cinquantenaire Veuillez fournir votre nom complet et soumettre votre point de vue au doyen de droit.

Submission deadline: December 31, 2017

