2017 recipient of The Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence

June 20, 2017 —

The Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence for Sessional Instructors

(click to read more about this award)

This award is an important opportunity for members of the Robson Hall community to publicly celebrate the contribution of our Practising Professional Instructors.

This year the award goes to Mr. Daniel Torbiak. Mr. Torbiak is an Executive in Residence with the Asper School of Business and co- teaches Corporate Taxation with Mr. Frank Lavitt.

His citation for the award states, Mr. Torbiak is consistently very highly rated as an instructor as compared with other instructors at Robson Hall. He embraces new technology and problem-solving approaches to his subject enabling students to connect with the course content in a meaningful way. To ensure that his students understand his subject he videotapes all of his classes and posts them so students have an effective method of review.

He maintains communication with his students and is transparent in his expectations from the course description where he advises that four hours of work per week outside of class is required to evaluation where he holds the distinction of never having had a grade appeal.