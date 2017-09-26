UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Wpg Free Press: Tech could deliver a good night’s rest

September 26, 2017 — 

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports: 

A Winnipeg digital health technology company is positioning itself to be a leader in the tricky business of sleep disorder diagnosis….

Magdy Younes, a world-renowned Winnipeg research doctor (for years his inventions have generated the most royalties to the University of Manitoba’s technology transfer office) who has invented breakthrough diagnostic technologies for sleep disorders, has been working with the company for some time and will continue to support the progress of the technology as Cerebra’s chief scientific officer.

 

