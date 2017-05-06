University-Unifor bargaining update

May 2, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba and Unifor, the bargaining unit representing close to 500 university tradespersons, power engineers, caretakers and dining services employees, have met to begin negotiations and anticipate a successful negotiation by fall 2017. Unifor’s collective agreement expired on March 24, 2017.

Currently, the two bargaining teams are developing a schedule of topics for discussion.

The University of Manitoba bargaining team:

Lisa Halket, Staff Relations

Will Kostelnyk, Staff Relations

Maureen Forrest, HR Client Services

Dean Duff, Dining Services

Steve Power, Dining Services

Greg Kowk, Central Energy Plant

Sukh Singh, Caretaking

Tom Mirwaldt, Physical Plant, Bannatyne

Maria Versace, Office of Legal Counsel

Steve Cumpsty, Operations & Maintenance

The Unifor bargaining team:

Ken Stuart, Unifor National

Dave Brown, General Services

Stu Lang, Central Energy Plant

Gary Townson, Electrical Shop

Gerry Costello, Caretaking

Amanda Costello, Dining Services

Carlos Cuevas, General Services

Ron Thomson, Physical Plant, Bannatyne

Updates for the U of M — Unifor negotiations will be published through UM Today: Human Resources Network and can be found on the human resources website.