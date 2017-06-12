Trending: For the week of June 12 – 18
June 12, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Another incredible Spring Convocation has come and gone. But we’re savouring the moment a little longer thanks to all your wonderful #umanitoba2017-tagged photos. We’ve put them all together here.
- Have you received your acceptance letter from the UofM? We want to see! Tag us with #welcometoumanitoba and you could be featured and win fantastic prizes! Plus, we’ll be tagging all the great first year planning resources there as well to help you navigate new student life.
- Did you know we are hosting the athlete village and several events for the 2017 Canada Summer Games? Check out #JCG2017 as we countdown to July 28th!
- It’s a big year for the UofM, we are celebrating our 140th anniversary as well as Canada’s 150th. Learn more at #UM140 and #Canada150.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.