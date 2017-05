New Academic Jobs – May 31, 2017

May 31, 2017 —

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Full-Time Academic, Hospital Based Rhinologist – Endoscopic Skull Based Surgeon

Position number: 23906

Deadline: When position is filled

For information:

Contact physicianrecruitment [at] wrha [dot] mb [dot] ca for further information

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Position: Assistant Professor

Position number: 24065

Deadline: September 18, 2017

Start Date: January 1, 2018

For information:

Ms. Janine Drennan-Alsip (Janine [dot] Drennan [at] UManitoba [dot] Ca

CENTRE FOR ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE & ENGINEERING EDUCATION

Position: Instructor I or Instructor II or Senior Instructor

Position number: 24042

Deadline: June 30, 2017

Start Date: September 1, 2017

For information:

Marcia Friesen, P.Eng., Ph.D., FEC

Associate Dean (Design Education) and Associate Professor

Director, Centre for Engineering Professional Practice & Engineering Education

c/o Chris Cowan

E2-262 EITC

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V6

Email: chris [dot] cowan [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Rehabilitation

Position: Assistant Professor

Position number: 23869

Deadline: July 31, 2017

Start Date: September 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Reg Urbanowski

Search Committee Chair and Dean

College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba,

771 McDermot Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA

R3E 0T6

Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Rehabilitation

Position: Professor / Associate Professor and Head of the Department

Position number: 23410

Deadline: July 31, 2017

Start Date: January 2, 2018

For information:

Dr. Reg Urbanowski

Search Committee Chair and Dean

College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba,

771 McDermot Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA

R3E 0T6

Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca