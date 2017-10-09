Help create the healthy community you want to see

October 17, 2017 —

All students, staff and faculty are invited to apply for the Success Through Wellness grants, which provide funding for projects that engage the campus community and promote positive mental health and wellbeing. The call to action is to create a community that is committed, caring, healthy, responsive, supportive and resourceful.

“Because many people across the campuses are talking about and working on wellness initiatives, the University wants to support their efforts,” says Don Stewart, executive director, student support, student affairs and co-chair of the Champions for Mental Health.

“We are excited to support new initiatives and enhancements to existing programs through this new funding.”

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to students, staff and faculty from all campuses across the University of Manitoba. Projects can be new initiatives or enhancements to existing programs with a proven track record.

Grant guidelines recommend that students be involved in the development and/or implementation of the proposal, and funding is to be applied to operating expenses or the development of the proposal rather than to capital expenditures.

“The grants are one way the University of Manitoba can foster an outstanding learning and working environment as prioritized in our strategic plan,” says Mark O’Riley, director, learning and organizational development and fellow co-chair.

“And we believe the Success Through Wellness initiative will help members of the campus community address diverse areas of wellness and build an exceptional community together.”

Launched in 2014, Success Through Wellness initiative includes six main goals:

A committed community that values a comprehensive and sustainable approach to campus mental health

A caring community that promotes positive mental health and strives to prevent mental health problems

A healthy community that builds awareness of mental health and its relationship with academic and workplace success

A responsive community that helps all members to respond to early warning signs of mental health problems and seek additional supports

A supportive community that provides accessible, effective, and integrated mental health services

A resourceful community that builds awareness of the signs of mental health crisis and the appropriate responses and resources

Apply for the Success Through Wellness grant by November 13. Find background information and the complete guidelines and application form on the U of M website.

For a complete listing of wellness resources, visit U of M’s Live Well Hub.