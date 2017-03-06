Go Bisons!
Pack IGAC and cheer on the herd this weekend for the conference title and ticket to the national championship
The University of Manitoba Bison men’s volleyball team will host the Canada West Final Four on March 10-11 at Investors Group Athletic Centre.
The Bisons finished in first the season ranked second in the country with a 21-3 conference record. It’s the second time they’ve ever hosted the Final Four, the last time being 2003-04.
The Herd will play the first match on March 10 at 6:30pm against UBC Thunderbirds. The second match will be played by the other two seeded teams advancing at a scheduled time of 8pm.
On the line is a berth into the U SPORTS championship held at University of Alberta in Edmonton on March 17-19.
Fans are encouraged to attend and wear brown and gold to cheer on the Bisons.
Tickets will be available at the door during the two-day major sporting event. For more information check out gobisons.ca.