Go Bisons!

March 6, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Bison men’s volleyball team will host the Canada West Final Four on March 10-11 at Investors Group Athletic Centre.

The Bisons finished in first the season ranked second in the country with a 21-3 conference record. It’s the second time they’ve ever hosted the Final Four, the last time being 2003-04.

The Herd will play the first match on March 10 at 6:30pm against UBC Thunderbirds. The second match will be played by the other two seeded teams advancing at a scheduled time of 8pm.

On the line is a berth into the U SPORTS championship held at University of Alberta in Edmonton on March 17-19.

Fans are encouraged to attend and wear brown and gold to cheer on the Bisons.

Tickets will be available at the door during the two-day major sporting event. For more information check out gobisons.ca.