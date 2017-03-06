UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
WINNIPEG, MB - MBB vs Alberta Golden Bears November 25: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Bison Sports

Hoop dreams at national tournament

Bison men's basketball vying for national championshuip starting March 9

March 6, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba Bison men’s basketball team are the Canada West silver medallists. Despite a loss to Alberta in last weekend’s conference championship game (73-92), the heard will continue their Cinderella run for a national title.

The herd is ranked sixth seed going into the 2017 U SPORTS men’s basketball championships in Halifax from March 9-12.

This is the first time Manitoba has qualified for the U SPORTS championships since the 1985-86 season (counting regional championships) and eighth appearance.

In 1986, the Bisons lost in a regional championship to Saskatchewan. In the program’s history, the herd has won one championship (1975-76), two silver medals (1970-71, 1974-75), two bronze medals (1973-74, 1984-85) and a sixth place finish (1977-78).

