December 19, 2016 —

As CBC’s The 180 reports:

Wind chill.

It’s a phrase we hear often in Canadian winters, but most weather nerds will tell you we don’t understand it.

Do you understand it? Here’s a test: if you’ve ever said “it’s –23 degrees with the wind chill,” then you don’t get it.

We asked Scott Kehler to help us sort out the truth about wind chill. He’s a contributor at A Weather Moment, a blog about Manitoba weather, and is currently studying weather at the University of Manitoba.