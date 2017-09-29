UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
CBC: Straight-A student, aspiring Inuk doctor, from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, wins $5K scholarship

September 29, 2017 — 

As CBC reports: 

Art Sateana was just one ‘+’ short of being a straight A+ student last year — he got an A in his ‘Introduction to University’ course at the University of Manitoba.

The 21-year-old from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, achieved that while going to a separate night school to meet prerequisites, on top of his full university course load….

“Receiving this scholarship is not just about receiving the money, but to me, it also told me that I am seen as having potential for the future of our society,” said Sateana. He is currently in his third year of a bachelor of science degree at the Health Careers Access Program.

 

