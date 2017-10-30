October 30, 2017 —

Wondering what to do next summer? Why not Experience Research?

If you’re a student, you have a great opportunity to work directly with researchers in a subject you’re curious about, as well as make some money! Why not experience research with a professor at your own university?

Undergraduate Research Awards (URAs) allow students to be mentored full-time with a professor of their choice for 16 weeks, receive a $7,000 award, and gain valuable experience in their fields of interest.

This year, the university is pleased to offer 172 URAs, up to 10 of which are dedicated to Indigenous students, and two awards are earmarked for community-based research projects. All community-based research projects must fit within disciplines supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). Additional community-based research projects may be supported through the main competition, subject to final selection of successful applicants.

Last year, 100 URAs were awarded to students, and additional two awards went to students working on community-based research, for a total of 102 awards at $6,500 per student.

Simran Parmar received a URA and worked with Dr. Sherif Sherif in electrical engineering on a project to study new imaging techniques for preventing plaque buildup in human arteries.

She says: “The Undergraduate Research Award encouraged me to partake in research work and nurtured my interest in a field that complements my studies. The experience was very enriching as it allowed for the practical application of the knowledge acquired in classrooms and making connections. It also gave me exposure to important concepts and techniques that dominate modern research.”

This year, thanks to a generous donation by the University of Manitoba Student Union (UMSU) as part of the Front and Centre campaign, the U of M can offer even more awards and increase the value of each award to $7,000 per student.

Also new for this year, the URA deadline for applications has been moved to January 26, 2018.

Full-time students enrolled in 24 credit hours over the Fall/Winter terms, who have maintained a competitive GPA by the March 16, 2018, Voluntary Withdrawal date, will receive final notification of the award during the first week of April 2018.

To apply visit: umanitoba.ca/experienceresearch