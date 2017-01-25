Winnipeg Free Press: Manitoba civil servant awarded top honour

January 25, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports, University of Manitoba alumnus Jim Eldridge [BA/1964] recently received a national award.

Longtime Manitoba civil servant Jim Eldridge was honoured with the top national prize for public administration at a ceremony in Ottawa Monday.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston presented the Vanier Medal to Eldridge at Rideau Hall.

MCpl Vincent Carbonneau, Rideau Hall

Governor General of Canada David Johnston (right) presents the 2016 Institute of Public Administration of Canada Vanier Medal to Jim Eldridge for decades of service.

Jim Eldridge spent nearly 49 years working for the Manitoba government.

“Service, integrity, leadership all in the public interest, that’s what the Vanier Medal is all about,” Johnston said. “These are the qualities that define Jim’s 49-year career in Manitoba’s public service. It’s a remarkable achievement.”

Eldridge, 72, retired in December after nearly 49 years working for the Manitoba government, including as clerk of the executive council and deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs. He was a key adviser to most of the province’s premiers over the last 50 years, played a key role in setting up the province’s intergovernmental relations branch, and has been recognized across the country for his strategic advice on federal-provincial