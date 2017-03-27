March 27, 2017 —

Applications for the University of Manitoba Employees Scholarship will be available starting Saturday, April 1, 2017, and the deadline to submit the application is Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

This scholarship is available to the spouse or dependent children of University of Manitoba employees or retired former employees.

Eligibility information and application for the scholarship may be found online on the University of Manitoba’s Financial Aid and Awards website, under the section “Awards and Scholarships: Employees scholarship” or at this link.

Applications are also available at the Financial Aid and Awards Office, Room 422 University Centre (Fort Garry Campus), and at Services for Students, S211 Medical Services Building (Bannatyne Campus). The 2016-2017 competition is based on course work completed between May 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017. All eligible applicants are encouraged to apply.

For more details, please visit the University of Manitoba’s Financial Aid and Awards website.