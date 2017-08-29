U of M students receive Canada’s largest STEM scholarship

August 29, 2017 —

Bailey Paziuk and Shayna Timmerman have been named the University of Manitoba’s recipients of the prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarships.

Created in 2011 by Canadian business leader and philanthropist Seymour Schulich, this annual scholarship program encourages promising high school graduates to embrace STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) in their future careers. This year, there were over 1,300 Schulich Leader Nominees from across Canada vying for 50 scholarships, valued at up to $100,000 each. Since inception, 270 students have received this celebrated scholarship.

Bailey Paziuk, 18, is a recipient of the $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship. A graduate of Ste. Rose School in Ste. Rose, Man., Paziuk will enter the Faculty of Engineering this fall. Right now, she’s considering doing a master’s degree in the future and foresees herself designing and developing mechanisms to treat and aid patients of autoimmune diseases.

“[Bailey] has been given a gift with her ability to do well academically. Bailey appreciates her academic intellect. She is a determined young woman who will persevere,” says Rhonda Buchanan, principal at Ste. Rose School.

“Being awarded this scholarship was life changing,” Paziuk says. “Prior to receiving it I was very concerned about how I would finance my university education, but now a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”

Shayna Timmerman, 18, is a recipient of the $80,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship. A graduate of Treherne Collegiate in Treherne, Man., she will enrol in the Faculty of Science this fall with a goal of becoming involved in optical research; she hopes to travel to countries in need to provide eye-care services. In her home community she has devoted herself to improving the lives of those around her – raising funds to ensure the solvency of the seniors’ daily meal program and creating a “family room” at the local hospital, are two of the philanthropy projects she was deeply involved in.

“I am passionate about using my smile to change the world and to encourage others to join me in pursing my dream to create change in communities,” says Timmerman.

With support from partners like the Schulich Foundation, the University of Manitoba’s Front and Centre campaign is committed to providing students with an exceptional experience. By supporting an outstanding student experience, we are unlocking the potential in our students, helping them discover new paths, and positioning them for academic and career success.

“Schulich Leader scholarship recipients are the best and brightest STEM students in Canada,” says Schulich. “I truly believe that many of these students will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators.”

About Schulich Leader Scholarships

Schulich Leader Scholarships are prestigious entrance scholarships awarded to high school graduates enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at participating universities in Canada and Israel. Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100 million scholarship fund in 2011 to encourage our best and brightest students to become the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation.

This program awards 100 scholarships annually, valued at more than $7million. High schools across the country put forth more than 1,300 Schulich Leader Nominees who were vying for 50 Canadian scholarships. Schulich Leaders can devote their full time and attention to their studies, as all of their financial needs are covered over the course of their degree. Canada’s highest potential students are winning these scholarships and will make remarkable contributions to society.