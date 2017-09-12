UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Toronto Sun: Let’s put Wynne where she belongs

September 12, 2017 — 

As the Toroto Sun reports

A study by political scientists Andrea Rounce and Karine Levasseur at the University of Manitoba in 2015 showed public sector workers tend to vote on the left, compared to private sector employees. As the Fraser Institute has reported, “From 2003 (when the Ontario Liberals first won power) to 2013, public sector employment growth in Ontario (27.6%) dramatically outpaced private sector employment growth (5.6%) by a whopping 22 percentage points.”

 

