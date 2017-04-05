The University of Manitoba bursts open for Science Rendezvous

April 5, 2017 —

On Saturday, May 13, The University of Manitoba will burst open for Science Rendezvous; a science and engineering carnival unlike any other, providing a free day of fun and discovery to all Manitobans. It will offer all kinds of science-based activities and experiments for all ages.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to rock the festival while playing on a keyboard made of fruit, play the piano by running up and down stairs, test their resolve by lying on a bed of nails, and then reward themselves with some instant ice cream that has just a hint of liquid nitrogen. If that wasn’t enough, there will be chemistry magic shows and Ms. Frizzle and famous scientists will be wandering around.

Last year 2,000 people attended the event at the Fort Garry campus, and this year, the University of Manitoba, in celebration of its 140th anniversary has partnered with Université de Saint-Boniface, Science First, Let’s Talk Science, and Create H2O to make the 10th anniversary, of Science Rendezvous even better.

For over 140 years the University of Manitoba has been fulfilling its responsibility to the people of Manitoba. With this spirit in mind, Faculties from across the University campus, including: Engineering, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources, Agricultural and Food Sciences, Arts, Fine Arts, and Kinesiology and Recreation Management, are eager to share their passion for discovering the unknown and seeing the world in a brand new way.

Science Rendezvous will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13th at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus and serve as the opening for the Manitoba celebrations of Science Odyssey Week, the Canadian government’s annual celebration of science.

As part of Science Odyssey Week, scientists and beer enthusiasts will meet at the Canadian Grain Commission, Brewing and Malting Research Institute for Science On Tap, an adults-only night of experiments and merriment. The event includes a flight of beer paired with appetizers. Participants will tour the facility, and meet with a microbiologist, a physicist, and a sensory scientist who will take turns guiding them through beer and brewing as it connects to each of their areas of science expertise. Tickets go sale Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10am.

What: Science Rendezvous

When: Saturday, May 13th, 2017, 11am – 4pm

Where: Fort Garry Campus — Engineering Building and the Science Complex Buildings

Free public day

&

What: Science on Tap: The Delightful Science of Beer – a sensory, sciencey experience in beer.

When: Tuesday, May 16; 6:30 – 9:00pm

Where: Canadian Grain Commission – 303 Main Street

Tickets $60; Limited spots available. Tickets on sale Monday, April 17, 2017 on the U of M Science webpage.

For more information:

Contact sciencerendezvous [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Visit the national Science Rendezvous website

Check out the U of M Science webpage in both English et en Francais!

