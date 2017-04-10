UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Spring transit schedule in effect; winter service continues to Apr. 21 on UM routes

April 10, 2017 — 

Winnipeg Transit’s Spring Schedule is in effect from Sunday, April 9.

To accommodate the revised academic calendar, University of Manitoba Winter Service schedules will remain in effect until April 21 on the following routes:
 
36 Northwest Super Express                       
75 Crosstown East                                          
78 Crosstown West                                           
161 University Super Express                                     
 
According to Transit’s news release, some trips to/from the University of Manitoba may not be visible on transit’s website or other TransitTools.
 
For route and schedule information visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.

 

