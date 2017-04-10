Spring transit schedule in effect; winter service continues to Apr. 21 on UM routes

April 10, 2017 —

Winnipeg Transit’s Spring Schedule is in effect from Sunday, April 9.



To accommodate the revised academic calendar, University of Manitoba Winter Service schedules will remain in effect until April 21 on the following routes :

36 Northwest Super Express

75 Crosstown East

78 Crosstown West

161 University Super Express

According to Transit’s news release, some trips to/from the University of Manitoba may not be visible on transit’s website or other TransitTools.