New skills for a new year

January 17, 2017 —

Have you ever found yourself wishing for an easier way to stay organized with your research? While there are many helpful options, investigating on your own can be time-consuming and overwhelming. Even something as basic as keeping your references ordered can become problematic, as you try to decide between using Mendeley, Zotero or EndNote. What are the advantages of one product compared to others? Is it possible to share specific folders or to collaborate with colleagues? This year, the Libraries’ Researcher Workshop sessions aim to work with you in addressing such questions.

Whether you’re looking to choose an appropriate citation management system, stay up-to-date with relevant research literature or develop your own data management plan, Researcher Workshops provide an opportunity for you to gain practical information and enhance your research skillset.

Attending one or even several of the sessions offered through this series can help you discover the best tools, techniques and strategies to benefit your work and remain on course with current goals and projects.

Sessions are open to all researchers and faculty members, and typically run for one hour. Researcher Workshops are held once a month (January through June) at both the Fort Garry and Bannatyne Campuses, as well as at the St. Boniface Hospital’s Albrechtsen Research Centre.

A list of topics for January can be found below:

Albrechtsen Research Centre (St. Boniface Hospital)

January 26 – Measuring your Metrics: Researcher Workshop Series

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Computer Lab, St. Boniface Hospital

Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2775587

Bannatyne

January 25 – Manage Your Author Identity with ORCID

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Dr. R.T. Ross Computer Lab (Room 232); NJMHS Library

Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2775592

Fort Garry

January 19 – Manage Your Author Identity with ORCID

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Brown Lab; Elizabeth Dafoe Library

Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2770911

January 26 – Introduction to Zotero

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Gold Lab; Elizabeth Dafoe Library

Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2854878

To view or register for additional sessions, please visit: http://bit.ly/ResearcherWorkshopSeries

For more information, please contact Sarah Clark (Sarah.Clark@umanitoba) and Janet Rothney (Janet [dot] Rothney [at] umanitoba [dot] ca).