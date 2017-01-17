New skills for a new year
Check out the fresh selection of Libraries’ Researcher Workshops for 2017
Have you ever found yourself wishing for an easier way to stay organized with your research? While there are many helpful options, investigating on your own can be time-consuming and overwhelming. Even something as basic as keeping your references ordered can become problematic, as you try to decide between using Mendeley, Zotero or EndNote. What are the advantages of one product compared to others? Is it possible to share specific folders or to collaborate with colleagues? This year, the Libraries’ Researcher Workshop sessions aim to work with you in addressing such questions.
Whether you’re looking to choose an appropriate citation management system, stay up-to-date with relevant research literature or develop your own data management plan, Researcher Workshops provide an opportunity for you to gain practical information and enhance your research skillset.
Attending one or even several of the sessions offered through this series can help you discover the best tools, techniques and strategies to benefit your work and remain on course with current goals and projects.
Sessions are open to all researchers and faculty members, and typically run for one hour. Researcher Workshops are held once a month (January through June) at both the Fort Garry and Bannatyne Campuses, as well as at the St. Boniface Hospital’s Albrechtsen Research Centre.
A list of topics for January can be found below:
Albrechtsen Research Centre (St. Boniface Hospital)
January 26 – Measuring your Metrics: Researcher Workshop Series
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Computer Lab, St. Boniface Hospital
Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2775587
Bannatyne
January 25 – Manage Your Author Identity with ORCID
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Dr. R.T. Ross Computer Lab (Room 232); NJMHS Library
Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2775592
Fort Garry
January 19 – Manage Your Author Identity with ORCID
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Brown Lab; Elizabeth Dafoe Library
Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2770911
January 26 – Introduction to Zotero
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Gold Lab; Elizabeth Dafoe Library
Register: http://lib-umanitoba.libcal.com/event/2854878
To view or register for additional sessions, please visit: http://bit.ly/ResearcherWorkshopSeries
For more information, please contact Sarah Clark (Sarah.Clark@umanitoba) and Janet Rothney (Janet [dot] Rothney [at] umanitoba [dot] ca).