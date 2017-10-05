How to stay safe in cyberspace

October 13, 2017 —

Cyber security is an ongoing pursuit.

Our Information and Security Compliance staff works diligently to ensure that your computing information is protected all year round. This means improving our practices around network security, e-mail security and device security, in addition to the daily monitoring and reporting of cyber threats.

The new identity and access management system — signUM — is part of these efforts to maximize the security of your personal data. It supports the U of M password standard, which requires users to create a 10-character password that must be changed on an annual basis.

Since the Internet is always “on,” individuals must also remain vigilant to protect personal information and mobile devices — including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearable technology.

Here are some tips:

Add a passcode to your cell phone, tablet, or laptop right now!

to your cell phone, tablet, or laptop right now! Use strong passwords or passphrases , especially for online banking and other important accounts.

, especially for online banking and other important accounts. Enable multifactor authentication wherever possible. This helps secure your accounts by requiring hardware or biometrics in addition to your password.

wherever possible. This helps secure your accounts by requiring hardware or biometrics in addition to your password. Check your social media settings. Enable two-step verification whenever possible.

Enable two-step verification whenever possible. Educate yourself. Stay informed about the latest security issues such as malware and phishing on the IST website. Review these online safety practices from the Government of Canada.

Visit the IST website for more about Information Security and Compliance at the U of M.