Campus Day Care Centre expansion to begin with Government of Manitoba support

March 9, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba applauds today’s announcement that the Government of Manitoba will move forward with capital funding of $600,000 to expand the Campus Day Care Centre and create 52 new spaces to support students, faculty, and staff.

“Providing affordable childcare is critical to helping our students succeed,” says Susan Gottheil, Vice-Provost (Students) and co-chair of the Childcare Initiative. “Increasing student, staff and faculty satisfaction with their learning and work environment is a pillar of the U of M’s strategic plan, and the Province’s support of these young Manitobans furthers the University’s ability to help them thrive.”

Today’s announcement comes less than a year after the University of Manitoba Graduate Students’ Association (UMGSA) donated $300,000 and the University of Manitoba Student Union donated $2.4 million to the Front and Centre campaign to support this childcare expansion.

Indigenous students will have priority access to the newly created spaces. The Campus Day Care Centre is also working to weave traditional teachings into its curriculum, preparing the next generation to continue the process of reconciliation, which is a core value of the University of Manitoba.

“Childcare is a fundamental aspect to achieving our education. This is a huge barrier many Indigenous families face as a large number of us have children before seeking post-secondary education,” says Kristin Flattery, parent and co-president of the University of Manitoba Aboriginal Students’ Association. “I feel the initiation of this daycare is honouring of reconciliation and will help advance Indigenous students forward in their educational career in a very positive way.”

Families Minister Scott Fielding confirmed the provincial government’s support of the U of M’s Childcare Initiative on March 9.

“This project supports our province’s goal of modernizing the child-care system Manitobans rely on, while increasing the number of spaces accessible to the parents and children who need them,” said Minister Fielding.

Former UMGSA members initiated the project four years ago.

Work on expanding Campus Day Care Centre is expected to begin in late spring or early summer 2017, with the additional spaces ready for enrolment for the 2018/19 academic year.

About the Childcare Initiative

The Childcare Initiative is the second phase of a project that began with a 2013 report prepared by a childcare working group comprised of students, staff and faculty at the University of Manitoba. In response to the report, the University committed to creating childcare options to support students, staff and faculty. A consultant was hired in 2014 to study child care at U15 (peer) institutions, review business models for delivering child care services, assess possibilities for University of Manitoba and make recommendations for action. With support from partners like the Government of Manitoba the University of Manitoba Graduate Students’ Association and the University of Manitoba Students’ Union, the U of M is moving forward on implementing the recommendations of experts and our community members.