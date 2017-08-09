UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
August 9: Ralph Campbell Road is closed because of a water main break

Water main break on Ralph Campbell Road

Access to parkade is maintained, but there is no through access to Sifton Road

August 9, 2017 — 

Physical Plant has reported a water main break on Ralph Campbell Road near the parkade.

Access to parkade is maintained, but there is no through access to Sifton Road. Buses and delivery trucks should avoid access on Ralph Campbell Road. Deliveries to University Centre can use Sifton Road and Dysart Road.

The integrity of the effected section of road is being verified. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

