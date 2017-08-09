August 9, 2017 —

Physical Plant has reported a water main break on Ralph Campbell Road near the parkade.

Access to parkade is maintained, but there is no through access to Sifton Road. Buses and delivery trucks should avoid access on Ralph Campbell Road. Deliveries to University Centre can use Sifton Road and Dysart Road.

The integrity of the effected section of road is being verified. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.