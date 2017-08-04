Recollections from the Games: Amy Briscoe

August 4, 2017 —

As we head into week two of the games our story series features Amy Briscoe, program coordinator at the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Asper School of Business. In 2005 she qualified to compete on Team Manitoba’s cycling team at the Canada Summer Games in Regina. She began competing in triathlon in 1997. She placed second in the 2004 Canadian Junior National Championships and was a three-time Canadian Junior Duathlon Champion (2001, 2002 and 2005). She also competed for Team Canada at the World Junior Triathlon Championships in 2004 (Madeira, Portugal) and in 2005 (Gamagori, Japan). Since retiring from triathlon in 2006, she has found her way back to her passion for cycling as a spin instructor.

What is your favourite memory from your time at the Canada Games?

That would be the first time we all put on our Manitoba cycling jerseys and lined up for the first race. Cycling is so unique, because although it’s an individual sport, it’s also imperative to have a strong team. Seeing my teammates in their yellow jerseys was one of the coolest feelings. We worked so hard to get to that spot and that we all wanted to do our best and make Manitoba proud.

How do you feel your Canada Games experience prepared you for other athletic competitions?

It proved that grit and determination can get you far, BUT, no matter how much you prepare, anything can happen. For example, a bike crash during one race prevented one front runner from finishing the race at all. You just have to get back up, dust yourself off, refocus for the next race, and try to learn from any experience, whether it’s good or bad.

What do you think about the U of M being a key hub for this year’s Canada Games, specifically as the athlete’s village?

I remember being an athlete at the University of Regina campus and loving every moment. The food was delicious, the grounds were beautiful, and it was a really great experience! It’s so exiting knowing that so many great athletes will be staying on the U of M campus. These people are the next Olympians! If you see any athletes walking around, wish them good luck! They train so hard for their respective sports. It is an honour to have them on our campus.

Anything words of wisdom for the athletes competing at the games this coming week?

Soak in every moment! Whether you get to be a part of the opening or closing ceremonies, wear your province’s colours loud and proud. Take the time to interact with other athletes from different provinces because this is such a great opportunity to meet friends and athletes from across Canada. And most importantly, at the start line, try to breathe. You have done the hard work and endless hours of training to get here. Now is the time to trust in your training and kick some butt!