New research chairs available to international scholars

July 25, 2017

The University of Manitoba is seeking applicants who currently hold academic/research appointments outside of Canada to be nominated for Canada 150 Research Chairs (up to 6 positions) in areas of research strengths highlighted in the University of Manitoba’s Strategic Research Plan.

All Chairs are subject to review and final approval by the Canada 150 Research Chairs Secretariat.

If successful at obtaining a Canada 150 Research Chair, the candidate will be appointed to a full-time tenured position at the rank of Associate Professor or Professor, beginning April 2018 or as soon as possible thereafter.

Applicants must be exceptional scholars who will enhance Canada’s reputation as a global centre for science, research and innovation excellence.

During the seven-year term of the Canada 150 Chairs, the selected candidates will have 50 per cent of the normal teaching load in the unit to which they will be appointed.

For full posting details visit the website. Complete application packages should be sent NO LATER THAN AUGUST 4, 2017 by email to:

Dr. Digvir Jayas Vice-President (Research and International) Chair, Canada 150 Research Chair Search Committee University of Manitoba, digvir [dot] jayas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

About the Canada 150 Research Chairs Program

The Canada 150 Research Chairs Program is open to top-tier international scholars and researchers, including Canadian expatriates, from across all disciplines.

The Canada 150 Research Chairs Program is designed to attract 15 to 35 internationally-based researchers and scholars to Canada, including Canadian expatriates who wish to return home. These researchers and scholars will bring their knowledge and expertise to universities across the country, and will help students train to become tomorrow’s professionals: the researchers, medical professionals, engineers, entrepreneurs and teachers whose contributions help build a better Canada and grow the middle class.

The chairs are set for seven-year terms at two values: $350,000 per year and $1 million per year. The recruitment of these chairs is designed to be fast and will be guided by the Government of Canada’s commitment to equity and diversity. By opening the program to researchers from all disciplines, and at all career stages, the Government of Canada wishes to attract the brightest minds that will help further Canada’s reputation as a global centre of research excellence.

About the University of Manitoba

Driving Discovery and insight through excellence in research, scholarly work and other creative activities

The University of Manitoba is Manitoba’s leading research institution and a member of the U15 Group of Canadian Universities. We have a tradition of excellence in research, scholarly work and other creative activities spanning over 140 years, having made seminal contributions in many fields and finding life-changing solutions to problems being faced by peoples of Manitoba, Canada, and the world through fundamental and applied research.

Over the coming years, Taking Our Place, and the accompanying Strategic Research Plan 2015-2020 will guide our continuing excellence in research, scholarly work and other creative activities, and improve our position within the top fifteen research-intensive universities in Canada.

Our complementary strategic research plan acknowledges and supports the importance of a full spectrum of impactful research, scholarly work and other creative works. It also reflects a number of identified signature areas, or established areas of global excellence: arctic system science and climate change; immunity, inflammation and infectious disease; and population and global health.

Further, a number of research themes have been identified:

Arctic system science and technology;

culture and creative works;

fundamental research;

high performance materials, structures and processes;

human rights and social justice;

integrative research in health and well-being;

safe, healthy, just and sustainable food systems; and

sustainable water management systems.

The signature areas and themes will inform prioritization of future major funding initiatives such as Canada Research Chairs, along with Canada Excellence Research Chairs, Canada Foundation for Innovation, Canada First Research Excellence Fund, and large team grants and multi-institutional programs.

The University has introduced programs to:

support the development of new interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary research collaborations primarily between academic researchers from different disciplines through the University Collaborative Research Program (UCRP);

foster the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives in research and/or to seed community-based research in partnership with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities through the University Indigenous Research Program (UIRP); and

support faculty members in the development of new international initiatives that contribute towards the University’s International Strategy objectives for academic and research enhancement through the University International Programs and Projects Seed Fund (UIPPSF).

To support reconciliation through research and education, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) has been established at the University. It houses the largest collection of materials on the history and impact of the Residential School System and includes one of the largest collections of oral history in the country to foster local, national, and international research projects.

Over the duration of Taking Our Place, broad research directions will continue to evolve through developing and expanding collaborations at institutional, regional, national and international levels. Through strategic investments, we will build and grow existing and emerging areas of research excellence and generate ideas and knowledge that will help address the most pressing issues facing Indigenous peoples, other Canadians and global citizens. The need for investment by Government in supporting these research initiatives will be the focus of ongoing discussions with the Province.