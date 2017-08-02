UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – August 2, 2017

August 2, 2017 — 

FACULTY OF SOCIAL WORK

Position: Field Education Coordinator Instructor II

Position number: 24320

Deadline: July 31, 2017

Start date: August 4, 2017

For information:
Ms. Jodi Petch
Faculty of Social Work
University of Manitoba
jodi [dot] petch [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Department of Accounting and Finance

Position: Assistant or Associate Professor

Position number: 24041

Deadline: September 18, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Steven Zheng, Chair
MIS Search Committee
I.H. Asper School of Business
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4
steven [dot] zheng [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science

Position: Assistant Professor

Position number: 24369

Deadline: September 15, 2017

Start date: November 1, 2017

For information:
Chair of the Search Committee
Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science
Room 130 Basic Medical Sciences 745 Bannatyne Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0J9 CANADA
c/o Ms. Jacki Armstrong: jacki [dot] armstrong [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

