July 19, 2017 —

Beginning July 22, Winnipeg Transit’s bus stops currently located along Maclean Crescent will be moved to University Crescent to accommodate the additional Canada Summer Games bus traffic.

From July 22 to August 19, transit riders must go to University Crescent between Freedman Crescent and Dafoe Road to ride the bus.

To see a larger version of the map, click here (PDF).