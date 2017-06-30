Need to know: Canada Summer Games
Building restrictions and bus reroutes on campus
From July 28 to August 13, the Fort Garry campus will play host to the 2017 Canada Summer Games, serving as the Athletes’ Village, the main venue for volleyball and track and field, and the location of the closing ceremonies.
While the Canada Summer Games are on campus, there will be a number of building restrictions and bus reroutes on campus.
The following buildings are being used for the Canada Summer Games and will be restricted to athletes and caretaking staff:
University Stadium
Investors Group Athletic Centre
Pembina Hall
Arthur V. Mauro Residence (main lobby/office will be not be restricted)
Mary Speechly Hall
The following buildings are being used for the Canada Summer Games but do not have limited or restricted access:
Tennis Courts
Active Living Centre
Outdoor Soccer Pitches
Helen Glass Centre
Tier Building
Isbister Building
UMSU University Centre
Duckworth Quad
Curry Place
Bus routes on campus will be affected during the Canada Summer Games. Click here to see a map of the bus route changes.
The following sports will be played at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus for the 2017 Canada Summer Games:
July 31 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)
August 1 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)
August 3 – 1:00 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)
August 4 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)
August 7 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 8 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 9 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 10 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 11 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 12 – 12:00 pm – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 12 – 5:00 pm – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)
August 13 – 2:00 pm – 2017 Canada Summer Games Closing Ceremony (Investors Group Field)