Need to know: Canada Summer Games

June 30, 2017 —

From July 28 to August 13, the Fort Garry campus will play host to the 2017 Canada Summer Games, serving as the Athletes’ Village, the main venue for volleyball and track and field, and the location of the closing ceremonies.

While the Canada Summer Games are on campus, there will be a number of building restrictions and bus reroutes on campus.

The following buildings are being used for the Canada Summer Games and will be restricted to athletes and caretaking staff:

University Stadium

Investors Group Athletic Centre

Pembina Hall

Arthur V. Mauro Residence (main lobby/office will be not be restricted)

Mary Speechly Hall

The following buildings are being used for the Canada Summer Games but do not have limited or restricted access:

Tennis Courts

Active Living Centre

Outdoor Soccer Pitches

Helen Glass Centre

Tier Building

Isbister Building

UMSU University Centre

Duckworth Quad

Curry Place

Bus routes on campus will be affected during the Canada Summer Games. Click here to see a map of the bus route changes.

The following sports will be played at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus for the 2017 Canada Summer Games:

July 31 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)

August 1 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)

August 3 – 1:00 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)

August 4 – 12:30 pm – Canada Games Athletics (University of Manitoba Stadium)

August 7 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 8 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 9 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 10 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 11 – 8:30 am – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 12 – 12:00 pm – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 12 – 5:00 pm – Canada Games Volleyball (Investors Group Athletic Centre)

August 13 – 2:00 pm – 2017 Canada Summer Games Closing Ceremony (Investors Group Field)