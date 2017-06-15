Dr. Todd A. Mondor appointed Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) and Dean, Faculty of Graduate Studies

June 15, 2017 —

A highly collaborative administrator and researcher committed to student success, Dr. Todd A. Mondor has been appointed as Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) and Dean, Graduate Studies. A tenured professor in the department of psychology, Dr. Mondor arrived at the U of M in 1999 and has since sustained a successful academic and administrative career.

His accomplished administrative career began in 2009 when he was appointed head of psychology. He held this position until 2014 when he became Associate Dean in the Faculty of Graduate Studies and since April 1, 2016, he has been Acting Dean and Vice-Provost.

Throughout these leadership roles, which also included associate head (graduate programs) in psychology, Dr. Mondor remained an active participant on various University committees, such as Provost’s Council, Strategic Enrolment Management Committee, Senate, and Senate Executive.

Dr. Mondor’s research focuses on the influences of attention and memory on auditory perception, and throughout his career he has remained extremely committed to the success of students, supervising more than 45 honours and graduate students while serving on several review committees.

The University of Manitoba congratulates Dr. Mondor on his accomplishments and thanks him for his continued dedication to his students and this university.