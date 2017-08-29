Attention curlers, the U of M league wants you

August 29, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Curling Club, a mixed recreational league, has some openings for regular weekly curlers as well as spares.

University faculty and staff and their spouses/partners are invited to join the league.

Curling takes place on Saturday mornings from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Deer Lodge Curling Club. Novice, as well as experienced, curlers are welcome. Individuals will be placed on teams based on their experience and desired curling position.

Curling begins middle of October and runs until the end of March. The cost for the 20 game season is $160. The only equipment needed to play is a curling broom and curling shoes or clean runners with a slider.

If you are interested or would like more information please contact Marie Speare by phone at 204-474-7063 or by email at Marie [dot] Speare [at] umanitoba [dot] ca by Sept. 25.