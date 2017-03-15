Wpg Free Press: Tories change rules, boost post-secondary scholarships, bursari

March 15, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free press reports:

The provincial government has boosted post-secondary scholarships and bursaries by $1.75 million this year as promised in the election campaign, but the money comes with catches….

Education Minister Ian Wishart said when schools raise matching dollars this year, all the money must go directly to students and cannot be placed in endowment funds that generate only annual interest.

University of Manitoba president David Barnard welcomed word that an additional pot of almost $700,000 will be available this year to the U of M, which has the greatest ability to raise money, and is in the middle of a $500-million capital campaign.

“More students will be able to achieve their goal of attending university through financial assistance facilitated by the generous support of our government and private donors,” Barnard said.