Wpg Free Press: Spreading the news about West African cuisine

July 25, 2017 —

As a Winnipeg Free Press community newspaper reports:

Folasade Akin-Akinbulumo wants more Winnipeggers to get a taste of Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

Akin-Akinbulumo is the owner and operator of AFV Groceries and Takeout Meals, which is located at 523 Marion St.

Originally from Nigeria, Akin-Akinbulumo and her family have been in Winnipeg since 2013, and been in business in St. Boniface since last year. Prior to moving to Canada, the family lived in the U.S….

As well, the business has also won a spot at the Campo food court in University Centre at the University of Manitoba in September after winning a close-run vote over Burrito Splendido in a poll organized by University of Manitoba Dining Services. This means the business will run a “flex station” between September and December, Akin-Akinbulumo said.

“This is a big project for us on campus. It’s very, very exciting, and I’m so thankful for all the students that voted for us,” she said.