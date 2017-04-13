Wpg Free Press: Manitoba Opera uses classic story of romance to talk about suicide

April 13, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Manitoba Opera decided to team up with Mood Disorders of Manitoba to promote discussion about the issue at a panel on Wednesday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Titled Mental Illness, Suicide and the Media, the discussion featured panelists Dr. James Bolton of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Manitoba; Tara Brousseau Snider, executive director of Mood Disorders of Manitoba; and guest speakers Corinna Voth and Chelsea Hertzog, speaking about the power of music in healing and recovery.