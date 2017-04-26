Wpg Free Press: Emission action needed or issues will get worse: climate change scientist

April 26, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Dr. David Barber, a professor at the University of Manitoba specializing in Arctic sea ice and one of the authors of the report, said the changes in Arctic temperatures appear to be affecting the climate and weather patterns right down to the Equator.

“We’re still trying to figure out how exactly these processes work,” Barber said. Barber travels into the field for some of his research but is also able to use facilities at the University of Manitoba for his experiments….

“There’s an urgency, an immediacy to what we’re doing,” Barber said.

“It’s a wakeup call to the fact that we do have an existing problem… and if we don’t do something to get our greenhouse gas emissions down, our problems are going to get substantially worse after we get into the latter half of this century.”

Barber said it’s very difficult to predict exactly how things will turn out if people don’t take action soon.