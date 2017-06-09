Wpg Free Press: A better life for Alzheimer’s patients

June 9, 2017 —

As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:

Winnipeg will soon be home to a world-class residence for Manitobans who have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Using the latest research and technology, the Alzheimer Centre of Excellence (ACE) at Riverview Health Centre will transform its 20-year-old facility into a better place to live that will “normalize daily existence,” project manager Cindy Rodych said after a ceremonial sod-turning Thursday….

The ACE project is based on research but will also be conducting research in conjunction with the University of Manitoba Centre on Aging.