Wpg Free Press: A better life for Alzheimer’s patients
June 9, 2017 —
As the Winnipeg Free Press reports:
Winnipeg will soon be home to a world-class residence for Manitobans who have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Using the latest research and technology, the Alzheimer Centre of Excellence (ACE) at Riverview Health Centre will transform its 20-year-old facility into a better place to live that will “normalize daily existence,” project manager Cindy Rodych said after a ceremonial sod-turning Thursday….
The ACE project is based on research but will also be conducting research in conjunction with the University of Manitoba Centre on Aging.
Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.