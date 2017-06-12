U of M to welcome two new Leaders this fall

June 12, 2017 —

Each year two incoming University of Manitoba students are selected to receive Schulich Leader Scholarships. These prestigious awards provide the best and brightest new students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math with the opportunity to pursue their dreams with funding in the amount of $80,000 and $100,000.

Bailey Paziuk, a graduate of Ste. Rose School, and Shayna Timmerman an alumnus of Treherne Collegiate, are this year’s recipients.

“Being awarded this scholarship was life changing,” Paziuk says. “Prior to receiving it I was very concerned about how I would finance my university education, but now a weight has been lifted from my shoulders and I can finish high school stress free.”

All Canadian high schools, secondary schools and CEGEPs (in Quebec) are given an annual opportunity to nominate one outstanding student to be eligible to receive these scholarships. In the end, only 50 students across the country will win one of these significant awards, which will fund their undergraduate studies at one of the 20 designated universities in Canada.

A graduate of Ste. Rose School in Ste. Rose, MB, Paziuk will enter the Faculty of Engineering this fall and will receive $100,000 to pursue her degree. Right now, she’s considering doing a master’s degree in the future and foresees herself designing and developing mechanisms to treat and aid patients of autoimmune diseases.

“[Bailey] has been given a gift with her ability to do well academically. Bailey appreciates her academic intellect. She is a determined young woman who will persevere,” says Rhonda Buchanan, principal at Ste. Rose School.

Shayna Timmerman, a graduate of Treherne Collegiate in Treherne, MB will enrol in the Faculty of Science this fall with a goal of becoming involved in optical research; she hopes to travel to countries in need to provide eye-care services. As a Schulich Leader, Shayna will receive $80,000 to help fund her undergraduate studies. In her home community she has devoted herself to improving the lives of those around her – raising funds to ensure the solvency of the seniors’ daily meal program and creating a “family room” at the local hospital, are two of the philanthropy projects she was deeply involved in.

“As a hardworking, driven individual I rely on my intelligence, leadership skills and empathy to face challenges and to make a difference in peoples’ lives,” she says. “I am passionate about using my smile to change the world and to encourage others to join me in pursing my dream to create change in communities.”

With support from partners like the Schulich Foundation, the University of Manitoba’s Front and Centre campaign is committed to providing students with an exceptional experience. By supporting an outstanding student experience, we are unlocking the potential in our students, helping them discover new paths, and positioning them for academic and career success.

ABOUT SCHULICH LEADER SCHOLARSHIPS

Schulich Leader Scholarships are prestigious entrance scholarships awarded to high school graduates enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at participating universities in Canada and Israel. Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation.

This program awards 100 scholarships annually, valued at more than $7million. High schools across the country put forth more than 1,300 Schulich Leader Nominees who were vying for 50 Canadian scholarships. Schulich Leaders can devote their full time and attention to their studies, as all of their financial needs are covered over the course of their degree. Canada’s highest potential students are winning these scholarships and will make remarkable contributions to society.