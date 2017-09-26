2017 Schulich Leader: Bailey Paziuk

September 26, 2017 —

Located southeast of Dauphin, the small community of Ste. Rose du Lac, Manitoba has a population of approximately 1,000 people. At 29 times the size, the University of Manitoba is a booming metropolis in comparison. For first year students from outside of Winnipeg, this difference can be a big one and the change can be difficult to navigate. For Bailey Paziuk, the transition from life in Ste. Rose to student life at the U of M was eased with a $100,000 scholarship from the Schulich Foundation.

“I wasn’t expecting to get this award,” Paziuk says. “When I applied I thought I might fit the criteria, but I didn’t expect to get it at all.”

When she found out she had been selected for the scholarship, Paziuk says the news lifted a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It was crazy and unbelievable. I couldn’t stop shaking for most of the day and I almost started crying,” says Paziuk.

A graduate of Ste. Rose School, Paziuk entered the Faculty of Engineering this fall. She’s considering pursuing a master’s degree in the future and foresees herself designing and developing mechanisms to treat and aid patients of autoimmune diseases and possibly designing artificial organs.

“I’ve always been interested in medicine and how the human body works but I didn’t think being a doctor was the right fit for me,” says Paziuk. “I thought the more technical aspect suited my strengths. I really like math and science and learning how things work and understanding complex ideas and critical thinking. Engineering feels like a good fit.”

Paziuk admits the next stage of her life will be remarkably different from what she experienced in her hometown. Being in a small school allowed her to participate in everything: she played volleyball, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, badminton, and ran track and field and cross-country. Between it all, Paziuk also managed to volunteer, was on the student council and helped with the school’s yearbook.

In addition to what she’s experienced with school and volunteering, Paziuk’s father has been ill for a number of years and spent some time in the hospital. The situation was stressful, but Paziuk visited regularly despite all that she was involved in and all that was happening around her.

Now that she’s at the U of M, Paziuk says she plans to focus on the quality of her experiences as opposed to the quantity of them. Being away from home will also allow her to focus on herself and try new things.

Rightly so, Paziuk’s dad is very excited and proud.

“Initially I was shocked, but that was soon replaced by an overwhelming sense of joy and relief,” says Dennis. “I am so incredibly proud of her.”

About Schulich Leader Scholarships

Schulich Leader Scholarships are prestigious entrance scholarships awarded to high school graduates enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at participating universities in Canada and Israel. Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation.

This program awards 100 scholarships annually, valued at more than $7 million. High schools across the country put forth more than 1,300 Schulich Leader Nominees who were vying for 50 Canadian scholarships. Schulich Leaders can devote their full time and attention to their studies, as all of their financial needs are covered over the course of their degree. Canada’s highest potential students are winning these scholarships and will make remarkable contributions to society.